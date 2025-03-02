Spoofy Beans is announced as an Honorary Business of the Month by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.

A student-led coffee business at Maryville High School, Spoofy Beans has been providing elevated learning opportunities for students for the past 10 years. On February 25, the Chamber Ambassadors presented the students and advisors, Alexis and Candace Boeh, with a plaque during their monthly coffee service at the Maryville License Bureau.

Nominated for its outstanding customer service, Spoofy Beans’ service was complemented by a customer, “Spoofy Beans has recently catered several events that I have attended. The staff made up of students from Maryville High School is always friendly and provides great service. Their customer service skills are great and they are always working to improve. Plus, they always have great drinks (especially the hot cocoa) and treats. Highly recommend visiting them when they are at the License Bureau!”

The objective for Spoofy Beans coffee shop is to provide real world experiences for students to develop the skills necessary for entering the workforce successfully after high school. A few examples of topics addressed through this program are clocking in and out, calculating hourly pay, applying appropriate social skills, and dressing professionally for a work environment.

Spoofy Beans was created with all customers being Maryville High School teachers and staff. Over the last six years, in addition to MHS, Spoofy Beans has broadened its customer base by serving local businesses within our community. The funds generated through this business provide authentic learning experiences through field trips within a 90 miles radius.

Fun Fact: Spoofy Beans has been taking its employees on a trip each month for 10 years, roughly 80 trips in total, and has yet to repeat a trip! There are so many amazing places for students to visit and experiences for them to have, and this coffee-shop makes it happen.