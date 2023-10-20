By Morgan Guyer

Maryville and Savannah met at the Hound Pound on October 13 with 6-1 records, and some MEC title implications, and it was Maryville that came away with the 39-20 win.

Maryville started the game on fire, scoring on the first four possessions of the game, and eventually taking a 25-0 lead into halftime. Savannah was able to cut into the lead to start the third quarter, but Maryville had an answer every time. Sophomore Sadler Viau took a handoff and went 53 yards for the score to make it 32-7. Viau would add another score in the fourth quarter as well, as Maryville was able to cruise to the victory. The Spoofhounds have now won the Highway 71 Showdown 14 years in a row.

With the victory, Maryville now has captured at least a share of the MEC title, and will be able to take the outright championship against Lafayette at home on October 20.