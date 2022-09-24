Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Soccer Team routed Savannah 8-0 at Bearcat Pitch September 19.

The Spoofhounds have dominated past times against Savannah in boys soccer, and that trend continued on Monday as Maryville took care of business, forcing a mercy rule just four minutes into the second half. It was the perfect start for Maryville, as freshman forward Tuan Jacobson scored just five minutes into the match. A few minutes later senior forward Truett Haer would get in on the action. The best goal of the game came when junior midfielder Kason Teale lifted a pass into the box, finding the foot of Jacobson perfectly for him to smash home the volley to make it 3-0.

The combination of stout defense and possession from Maryville allowed them to take a 7-0 lead heading into half. Freshman midfielder Conner Moore would seal the result with a goal of his own in the second half to give Maryville the 8-0 win.

Jacobson would finish with his two goals, while Haer finished with three and Teale scored a goal alongside his assist.

Maryville now moves to 5-2 on the season and are a perfect 2-0 in MEC, and have yet to concede a goal in conference play while scoring 13.