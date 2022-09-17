By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Softball Team lost a hard fought game at home against Savannah 5-2 September 13.

It was a defensive affair for most of the game, as the score remained 0-0 through four innings. Savannah would get the first run of the game in the top of the fifth, but Maryville would follow with two of their own to take a 2-1 lead heading into the sixth. That lead wouldn’t last long however, as the Savages would score four runs to take the 5-2 lead and finally put the Spoofhounds away. Even with the loss, MHS Head Coach Sammey Bunch took away some positives from the performance.

“Offensively we had a lot of good at bats, and a lot of good hard hits. Defensively we took a huge step as well, and them playing defense the way they did tonight was a huge step in the right direction for us,” Bunch said. “I’m really happy with the way we played tonight, especially with how good Savannah is this year.”

Junior Ella Schulte pitched the entire game from the Spoofhounds, and is enjoying a good season on the mound so far.

“Ella pitched outstanding. She commanded the ball really well,” Bunch said. “Her rise ball was working, and they were chasing it like no other, which helped us out a lot. She pitched great.”

Maryville now moves to 3-8 on the season, but Bunch has been happy with how the team has come together.

“We’re starting to click, and our focus every game is out work, out hustle, out compete and just get one percent better every day,” Bunch said. “I told the girls that even though we took home the loss, they definitely got one percent better today.”

The Spoofhounds will now play in the Stanberry Invitational on September 17.