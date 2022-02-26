The Maryville Spoofhounds will take part in the Class 4 District 16 basketball tournament from February 26 to March 4. The Hounds host their opening round games with the semifinals and finals being played at Benton.

The No. 4 seed Maryville girls beat No. 5 seed Cameron Saturday, February 26. The Spoofhounds will play No. 1 seed Benton at 5:30 pm, Monday, February 28 and the district championship will be at 6 pm, Thursday, March 3.

The No. 4 seed Maryville boys beat No. 5 seed Cameron Saturday, February 26. The Spoofhounds will play No. 1 seed Lafayette at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, March 1 and the district championship will be at 6 pm, Friday, March 4.