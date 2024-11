The Maryville Spoofhound Volleyball team lost 1-3 against Chillicothe on October 24 in Cameron in the Class 3 District 16 semifinal. Maryville defeated Cameron 3-0 the night before to set up the game against the one seed. Both teams swapped the first two sets, and Maryville was able to keep sets 3 and 4 close, but the Hornets proved to be too much on the night.