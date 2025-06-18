By Morgan Guyer

Under Head Coach Rodney Bade, the Maryville Girls and Boys Track Teams have become a force to reckon with in the MEC.

The boys won their eighth straight MEC team championship, while the girls won their third in a row before heading to Jefferson City on May 23-24 to compete in the Class 3 State Championship. The boys sent six athletes to compete, while the girls sent 12. Bade is happy with both of his teams and how they ended their seasons.

“The track and field teams had a great 2025 season. Both teams had individuals that overcame injuries, but were able to work back to health at just the right time to put together the perfect combos for relays at the most important meets of the year,” Bade said.

The girls 4×200 relay team of Freshman Jesslyn Grayson, Junior Isabella Kinderknecht, Junior Kora Grow and Junior Brylee Acklin was the standout in Jefferson City, taking home the state championship with a time of 1:44.95, a school record. With all four returning next season, they will look to retain their title come May. Overall the girls team finished in 4th place, and with just one senior from their state qualifiers graduating, the future is looking bright for the girls team.

The boys side will lose five of their state qualifiers, but will have plenty of young talent ready to develop in specific areas. Sophomore Mace McKim finished 4th in discus and 5th in shot put in his first trip to state, and will eye even higher finishes next year.