By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Softball Team fell to North Platte 0-3 in Maryville on October 2.

It was a classic pitchers duel when Maryville met North Platte. The game ended with just six total hits, as both mounds came ready to play.

North Platte was eventually able to take the lead in the fourth with two runs, and would add another in the sixth for insurance. Sophomore Phoebe Hornickel gave up just three hits in her five innings, while junior Emma Sprague pitched two innings, giving up two hits.

Maryville struggled behind the plate the whole game, only registering one hit, and getting on base twice with walks. It has been an up and down season so far for Maryville, as they are now 7-15 on the season, and are getting ready to start post season play.

The team has had an impressive 21-5 victory over East Buchanan on September 20, as well as a 17-2 win over St. Pius X on September 21.