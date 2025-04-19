By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Girls Soccer Team took down Chillicothe 8-0 in a mercy rule win on April 15 at the Hound Pound to move to 5-2 on the season.

Senior Braelyn Hannigan opened the scoring for the Spoofhounds with a long range effort that found the back of the net with just 10 minutes played in the first half. Senior Jalea Price would join in on the scoring in the first half, scoring two goals of her own to give Maryville a 3-0 lead at halftime. Price would add two more in the second half, while Hannigan would add another as well. Freshman Jade Price and Sophomore Leah Wonderly rounded out the scoring for Maryville.

Maryville opened the season with three straight wins, out-scoring their opponents 30-0 before heading to the Smithville Round Robin. Maryville lost 0-2 to Smithville in the first round, before ending with a 6-2 win over Lincoln College Prep. They then traveled to Iowa to face a tough Johnston team, and fell 0-2.

With seven games played, Maryville has 44 goals scored to just six conceded and has emerged as one of the teams to beat in the MEC. They can expect tough road games against Pleasant Hill on April 25, and St. Pius X on April 29 as the season draws to a close and they prepare to defend their Class 2 District 8 title.