By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoof-hound Boys Golf Team has hit the ground running in their spring campaign. They opened the season on March 31 with a match against Savannah, and came away with the team win, shooting 145 to Savannah’s 162. That 145 ties the 9-hole match score record set by the 2000 team.

Senior Kaleb Groomer was the medalist with a personal best score of 34, while Seniors Lucas Vierthaler and Jack Dinsdale both shot personal bests over nine holes also.

They followed up with first place at the Lafayette Invitational on April 8, shooting a team score of 323 to beat out 11 other teams. Vierthaler took home a first place individual medal by shooting a 76. Senior Dylan Groomer shot a 79 for a second place medal, and Dinsdale shot a 80 to tie for third place. Kaleb Groomer had a 88, and Senior Dayton Tally with 100 to round out the varsity scores.

The Spoofhounds will travel to Barstow on April 16 for a match, before hosting Bishop LeBlond on April 17. They will have their annual Spoofhound Best Ball Tournament at Mozingo on April 21, which will feature 12 other teams.

Head Coach Brenda Ricks is happy with how the team has started, especially with her strong group of seniors.

“We are off to a great start for the season. We aren’t surprised with the core seniors that we have in those top four spots, and we have the depth to back it up. I do believe the hardest thing we are faced with this season is determining that fifth position, which could very well be ever changing. That problem doesn’t get us any sympathy from other coaches,” Ricks said.