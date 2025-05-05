By Morgan Guyer

As the Class 3 District 4 Tournament approaches, the Maryville Spoofhound Boys Golf team is continuing with their good play.

The team traveled to Clarinda for a dual on April 22, and came away with the victory, shooting a 147. Seniors Jack Dinsdale and Kaleb Groomer were co-medalists, each shooting a 36. Seniors Lucas Vierthaler and Dylan Groomer shot a 37 and 38 respectively. The four seniors are locked in the varsity line-up, with Senior Dayton Tally and Junior Brett Long competing for the fifth spot.

On April 28, the Spoofhounds competed in the Bishop LeBlond Invitational and finished second out of 12 teams, shooting a 323 at the St. Joseph Country Club. Dylan Groomer shot a team best 76 over 18 holes.

The Spoofhounds played their last match of the season back at the St. Joseph Country Club against LeBlond on April 29 and shot 151 as a team to remain undefeated in match play over the season.

Maryville will have the Richmond Spartan Invitational on May 2, and the MEC Tournament on May 5 before starting the district tournament on May 7.