By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Football Team fell 34-37 against St. Michael the Archangel in the Class 3 Quarterfinal November 22 at Lee’s Summit.

After both teams scored on the two opening drives, Maryville found themselves down 23-6 at half, and then 30-13 midway through the third quarter.

Needing a spark, Senior Sadler Viau delivered, taking a 45 yard run to the house to make it a 30-20 game late in the third.

After a turnover on downs for St. Michael, the Spoofhounds scored on their next drive to cut the lead to three with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. The momentum continued for Maryville after an interception from Junior Carson Hageman. Viau punched the ball in from two yards out on the ensuing drive to take their first lead of the game 34-30 with just under four minutes remaining.

It was St. Michael who scored the last touchdown of the game however, going up 37-34 with only two minutes left. The Spoofhounds had one last chance to complete the comeback, but an interception with 30 seconds left helped seal the victory for the Guardians.

Maryville ends the season at 9-3, with the team scoring at least 30 points in every victory.