By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Baseball squad faced off against East Buchanan April 7 in Maryville, and came away with a 9-7 win.

After losing the opening two games of the season, Maryville has now won their last six out of eight played as they enter the middle of the regular season.

After Maryville scored the opening run in the first inning, the second and third innings were filled with offense, as both teams scored seven runs each, with the Spoofhounds taking an 8-7 lead into the fourth inning. They would add an insurance run in the fifth and shutout the Bulldogs for the remaining four innings. Junior Grant Diggs entered the pitching mound in relief, and gave up just four hits with zero runs, and added four strikeouts to get the win.

Junior Ben Houtchens had a career game, driving in four runs on three hits, and scoring two of his own. Maryville will have multiple tournaments towards the end of the season, as they will play in the WOW Wood Bat Tournament on April 18-19, the Pony Express Tournament from April 21-26 and the Chillicothe Tournament on May 1-3.