Maryville, Missouri, colloquially known as Title Town, will soon be home to its own Spoofhound Athletics Hall of Fame.

A coalition led by community members, with backing from the administration of the Maryville R2 School District, has begun laying the foundation for a shrine to Spoofhound athletics. The Hall of Fame will honor teams and individuals who excelled in various athletic activities over the school’s history.

A nine-member steering committee, made up of MHS alumni, Maryville community members and school district staff, has established the framework to create the Hall of Fame. It’s an endeavor many in the community have anticipated for a long time.

“Historically, Maryville High School has achieved many successes in athletics, and people have long wanted to create a way to honor those athletes and coaches,” said Jon Baldwin, 1983 MHS graduate and a member of the Hall of Fame steering committee. “We hope this will be a project the community will embrace and help support.”

Each class will include five individuals and one team. Data from school records, yearbooks and media archives are examples of resources people can utilize to make a nomination. Individual inductees must be a graduate of Maryville High School who is at least five years post-graduation. There will also be opportunities for non-graduates, which could include individuals who have contributed to Spoofhound athletics in other meaningful and impactful ways.

In order to honor the inaugural class this fall, the steering committee will select the first members to be inducted. After that, nominations can be submitted by the public throughout the year with a May deadline for the following fall’s class. The hall of fame will begin welcoming public nominations for the Class of 2023 later this year. A nominating committee will review submissions and select each inductee.

The hall will include four committees: nominating, finance, communications and recognition. If interested in serving on a committee, please contact Kelley Baldwin at 660.562.7433 or halloffame@spoofhounds.org.