On Saturday, May 10, the Nodaway County Historical Museum, Maryville, will be open from 9 to 11 am for second Saturday coffee.

Following that will be a free program at 11 am on voting rights in Nodaway County. The museum will partner with The Rose Theater on their Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.”

Citizens of Maryville and the surrounding county were at the center of the women’s suffrage debate. Elyssa Ford, history professor at Northwest Missouri State, will discuss this involvement in a lecture starting at 11 am. The program will continue with the unveiling of a newly redesigned exhibit about women’s suffrage in the county. This exhibit was created by Northwest history student Shelby Chesnut.

A final part of the program will be an exhibit that highlights local music teacher Alma Nash. She graduated from the Maryville Seminary, and in 1913 she took an all-women’s band to march in a national women’s suffrage parade, held in Washington DC that spring. Thanks to generous donations from the community, the museum recently acquired the Alma Nash archives. The exhibit will provide a sneak-peek to that important collection. The May 10 program is sponsored with funding from Missouri Humanities.