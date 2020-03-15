South Nodaway cancellations
- SN students will not attend Vo-Tech this week. Please be at school by 11 am.
- Proposition C.A.R.E. Bond Election Informational meeting for Wednesday, March 18 has been cancelled.
- The 8th grade Vo-Tech Tour for Wednesday, March 18 is cancelled.
- The 2nd/3rd grade field trip for Friday, March 20 is cancelled.
- The Music Contest for the band this Friday, March 20 at Northwest has been cancelled.
- Busses will be running as usual. Parents dropping off or picking up, please do not enter the building.
