The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on September 18 to handle the following school district business.

Laurie Ringgold was hired as a cook for the school district.

High School Principal Dustin Skoglund reported there are only four students in the academic lab because of grades. This is lower than the previous year at this time.

The NWEA testing is starting to provide teachers and administration with data so they know which students need intervention on studies.

Elementary Principal Aaron Murphy commented on the implementation of the Really Great Reading program. He said it is helping struggling readers and increasing their vocal and reading language skills. He was echoed in this assessment by teacher representatives, Stacy Harlan, third grade, and Teresa Cordry, sixth grade, in their reports of class activities to the board.

The board adopted the Missouri written special education compliance plan for the district, rather than writing their own.

The ACES agreement was approved. Superintendent Johnnie Silkett noted the agreement would cost less this year since the district has its own social worker and will not have to use ACES for that service.

Silkett also noted Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be implementing the next generation of the Missouri School Improvement Program, or MSIP 6, during the next school year. He believes it will cause more work for the schools. South Nodaway did not volunteer to be a pilot school for MSIP 6, which starts in January 2020.

Meetings will be scheduled for the 10-year planning committee. Silkett reported work is going on behind the scenes on this endeavor.

After the closed session on personnel topics, the board came out into open session and approved a $1,500 stipend be paid to SonyaBuckles for technology.