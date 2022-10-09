Maryville’s planned Phase II of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project has approved the final design, acquired right-of-way and easements, and has also received environmental NEPA clearance.

Phase II will continue improvements south to Highway 71 with an expanded three-lane roadway, concrete curb and gutter, realigned and reduced access points and an enclosed storm sewer system, as well as underground power lines and telecommunications. Phase II will also feature decorative LED street and pedestrian lighting, landscaping and wayfinding signage.

The city of Maryville, with the help of Northwest Regional Council of Governments, has been awarded a RAISE grant in the amount of $5,925,780 for construction of Phase II.

The city is working with the Federal Highway Administration, and MoDOT on next steps for bidding of contractors and actual construction of the project.