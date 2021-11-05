Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel reports this week’s progress and what is planned in the near future.

Contractor VF Anderson Builders, Inc., SK Design Group, Inc. and the City of Maryville continue working with various utility companies on relocation and working through potential conflicts.

Mid-America Traffic Signal was onsite today to adjust the signal at South Avenue & Main. Each direction will continue to cycle one at a time, however timing has been reduced to 30 seconds for northbound and southbound, and 20 seconds for eastbound and westbound. The decreased interval time will reduce traffic delays experienced over the last week. Additionally, the green arrows for left turns have been restored.

Left turn access to businesses in the corridor were interrupted for approximately 24 hours earlier this week while crews restriped the current 3-lane configuration. With minor exceptions, the current 3-lane configuration will remain for the majority of winter.

Early next week eight (8) twenty-five (25) mph signs will be placed throughout the project corridor. Please help us by spreading the word to employees and customers that this is an active construction zone and reduced speed is encouraged!

The contractor will begin installation of storm sewer between Northwest Cell and Scooters early next week.