- VF Anderson Builders, Inc. is nearing completion for installation of drainage inlets and storm sewer system.
- Project includes a $3 million investment in curbs, storm inlets and drainage pipes designed to collect surface water and direct away from the roadway.
- Reduces localized flooding, extends useful life of roadway, and creates safe areas for pedestrian amenities such as the sidewalk and trail.
- Surveyors will be onsite Friday, June 3rd to begin marking the east side of the roadway for construction of concrete curbs.
- The contractor will begin cutting, grading, and installing curbs on the east side within the next two weeks.
- Rough cut for the new entrance to Walmart will also begin in June. This will not impact access to the property.
- Evergy, Inc. is currently pulling wire through new conduit for conversion of overhead electric service to underground.
- Utility relocations should be complete by August 15th. Evergy, Inc. overhead utility poles will be removed beginning in late August.
- A press release will be issued soon regarding the temporary closure of South Ave near Main Street. Portions of South Avenue require full-depth replacement of subgrade and pavement.
South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase II
- The City of Maryville, in partnership with the Northwest Regional Council of Governments, has submitted four (4) multi-million dollar funding requests for Phase II.
- Phase II would extend improvements south to the U.S. Highway 71 Bypass.
- Phase II is considered “shovel-ready” with an approved final design, acquired right-of-way & easements, and environmental NEPA clearance.
Facebook Comments