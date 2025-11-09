The South Nodaway FBLA chapter will hold an Internet Safety Night community event at 6 pm, Monday, November 10 at SN.

The session will be led by Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Drug and Crime Control Officer Brad Germann and Public Information Officer Sergeant Shane Hux who will share insight and practical guidance on a range of online safety topics.

The South Nodaway FBLA chapter will hold an Internet Safety Night community event at 6 pm, Monday, November 10 at SN.

The session will be led by Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Drug and Crime Control Officer Brad Germann and Public Information Officer Sergeant Shane Hux who will share insight and practical guidance on a range of online safety topics.