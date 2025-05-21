At the May 5 Pickering City Council meeting, Mayor Charles Smith submitted a letter of resignation from the position of mayor.

Smith will stay in the position to sign needed paperwork until the Monday, June 2 city council meeting. City Clerk Milt Sovereign said there had been interest in the mayor position. If an alderman takes on the mayorship, then someone will need to be found to fill that position. If interested in either the mayor or alderman position, Pickering residents should contact Sovereign.

The aldermen considered 15 streets and narrowed the list down to three streets in the most need for repair. They also want to oil South Wray Street which has never been oiled. The council is waiting for the bid price from Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, to see if South Wray can be added.

Sovereign estimates the project will take all of the money in the Pickering street fund plus $5,000 from the general fund.

One sewer pump went down in April which leaves the city with three spare pumps and two more awaiting the parts to repair them.

The Missouri State Statute on chickens was discussed. The council will proceed to investigate. At this time, Sovereign said the Pickering city ordinance prohibiting chickens and other fowl still stands.