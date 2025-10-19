Area business owners are invited to Maryville Public Library for a special in-person panel discussion the morning of Wednesday, October 22 to learn what’s proven to be most effective in some of the longest-running businesses in the region.

Keitha Clapp of Maryville Florists, Bob Wollenman of Deluxe Truck Stop, and Roger Baker of MTE Office Center will be sharing their own combined 113 years of experience on topics such as attracting and retaining customers, maintaining sufficient cash flow, and setting prices for new products or services.

Library Director Stephanie Patterson hopes the session will provide newer business owners some guidance in both their long-term planning and everyday decision making.

“Business owners and really, any organizational manager, encounter so many ideas for success,” says Patterson. “We’re hoping this program will allow them to hear about what has really worked in the long term, straight from a few of their most experienced peers.”

Clapp has owned and managed Maryville Florists in downtown Maryville for 22 years. Through their 1980 venture Deluxe Truck Stop in St. Joseph, the Wollenman family has provided the area trucking industry truck cleaning and other services.

n his 46th year of running Maryville’s historic MTE Office Center, Baker just celebrated the 90th anniversary of that business, formerly known as Maryville Typewriter Exchange.

Audience members will be invited to ask questions based on their biggest challenges in starting or running a business. The event will start with free coffee and networking at 8:15 am and the panel discussion at 8:30. It is free and open to the public.

Monthly BOSS Coffee events at Maryville Public Library are provided by Nodaway County Economic Development, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Missouri State University and Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.