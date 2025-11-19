On November 29, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a Scarecrow Hunt as a fun activity for Small Biz Saturday shoppers. Participants will be entered in a drawing for a $50 Chamber Buck gift card.

On Small Biz Saturday, 12 participating Chamber members will hide a small scarecrow hidden in their business. When customers find one of the scarecrows, they should snap a selfie with it and post to Facebook, tagging both the business and the Chamber of Commerce. Doing so is worth one entry. If the customer has made a purchase at that business on that day and includes the receipt in the selfie, it’s worth two entries. Those finding and posting a selfie with all 12 scarecrows will receive an extra 12 entries. The prize drawing will be Wednesday, December 3.

Small Biz Saturday is a national effort to boost local economies by encouraging shopping at small, independently owned retailers and service providers. Traditionally, it’s the Saturday following Thanksgiving, and this year is November 29. The annual event was launched in 2010 by American Express and is supported by the US Small Business Administration and Chambers of Commerce across the country.