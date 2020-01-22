With the turnover Skidmore has had in the city clerk position, the city council decided at the January 9 meeting to organize the city ordinances.

This is to allow the creation of a reference work to be used when someone has a question and for the council to utilize when enforcing the ordinances.

Alderman Tim Slagle suggested the council form committees with an alderman and Skidmore resident volunteers on each one. Mayor Tracy Shewey said she would serve as a second person on all of the committees. The aldermen split the committees as follows:

• Tim Slagle, grants and museum.

• Rana Killingsworth, parks/ball parks and cemeteries.

• Jeanise Schwebach, streets.

• Sandy Wright, water and sewer.

For residents who are interested in serving on the committees, contact the alderman or City Clerk Meagan Morrow.

Resident Lou White announced she is going to file for one of the two open aldermen positions. She said not enough of Skidmore residents were putting in an effort, so she was going to do her part by running. She listed disappointment with several areas.

A MoDOT letter was received informing the city MoDOT is not responsible for cleaning out the ditches, culverts and tubes along Missouri State Highway 113 within the city limits. Discussion was held but no conclusions reached on Skidmore cleaning the ditches and tubes along 113 in the spring.

City Treasurer Doris Diggs is retiring because of health issues. After discussion, the council decided to combine the treasurer duties with the city clerk duties. The idea is to try it temporarily.

Morrow reported on city hall improvements with the electrical work being completed. She has not been able to contact the plumber. The electrician is getting price quotes to replace the electrical baseboard heaters with Cove infrared heaters.

Coke and Pepsi turned down the city on placing a pop vending machine by city hall. Morrow is exploring other avenues.

Wright said employee performance reviews need to be done at the February meeting.

Public Water Supply District emailed the city the water readings at the beginning of the month and the end of the month, so the city can keep track of water usage. Water loss for December was six percent.

A rough draft of a public and private property ordinance draft was discussed.

At the December 12 closed council session, discussion concerning litigation and the courts ruling was conducted. The court ruled in favor of the city. The city can now issue tickets or abate. The council chose to issue tickets. Wright made the motion, seconded by Schwebach, to start issuing tickets with a $500 a day fine to those properties which were in litigation. It passed, three to zero.