At the March 11 Skidmore City Council meeting, Emily Wicoff, PE, from Snyder and Associates, Inc., St. Joseph, informed the council the cost of the sewer project had doubled to over $2 million.

The city passed a bond levy in 2017 to finance the project. The project is planned for operation June 1, 2023, and project completion is planned for August 1, 2023.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources has been reviewing the project for financing with a 50 percent loan and 50 percent grants funding. The department determined steps needed to be taken to reduce ammonia, e coli, BOD and TSS levels in the sewer water before it is released. It has been determined a media bed needs to be added. This is underground with blowers and will necessitate the city purchasing an acre of land to accommodate it.

The city also needs to keep stormwater out of the sewer system. This will involve disconnecting residents’ stormwater drains, sump pumps and tile drains from the city sewer system. The city will need to resubmit forms and redo the smoke test for the sewer system.

Mayor Sandy Wright asked if there were items that could be deleted from the sewer project to lower the cost. Wicoff assured her there was no fluff or padding in the proposal.

Dustin Strueby, owner of Strueby Plumbing, presented his proposal to take care of the city plumbing problems. He employs four full-time and two part-time employees, lives 20 minutes from the city, has pump trucks, can drain tanks and land application. He said his team could also be backup for mowing, weed eating and meter reading.

Marvin Sumy is considering removing his name from the Skidmore City Council election for alderman. He wants to remain working for the city.

The Skidmore Punkin Show is scheduled for July 30-31.

The first municipal law day in coordination with the Nodaway County Associate Court, was scheduled for March 17. City Attorney Miles Figg is hoping to get a local attorney to serve as prosecutor for the city to keep the costs down.

Wright is taking a water certification course, from March 17 to April 21. The council approved paying the costs of the course.

Wright talked to George Huett of PeopleServices about the sewer and water problems in Skidmore.

BP Meters installed four test water meters on February 25. The data was immediately available and user-friendly. The council is going to wait until April to make a decision.

The cemetery and water ordinances were tabled until the April meeting. Ordinance #2021-Sewer, that spoke to new rates and requires all residences to have both a sewer and water connection, was read two times and approved.

Wright wants to see the final Skidmore Museum T-shirt design before approving the printing order.