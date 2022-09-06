Skidmore City Council held the tax levy hearing, August 25, and set the rate for 2022.

The tax rate for the general fund is $1 per $100 of assessed valuation. For the street fund, it is also $1 per $100 of assessed valuation. The adjusted valuation for 2022 is $1,783,204, a slight increase from the 2021 adjusted valuation of $1,777,338.

Skidmore is charging the maximum it is allowed.

The budget for the 2022-23 year was tabled until the September meeting. The Skidmore fiscal year is July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2023.

Approved the $5,355 payment to White Cloud Engineering for the new water meters installed. The city will still have pit repairs which will need to be done by White Cloud. It is hoped Maintenance Operator Cassie Partridge will be able to take over the meter installs.

City Clerk Meagan Morrow said the city still had $9,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and was expecting another $12,000. Partridge said there was a missing pit lid. Alderman Marvin Sumy told her where extra lids were stored.

Tracy Shewey addressed the council about a possible Community Development Block Grant to replace the current fire department building. The fire department needs the city to sponsor and to provide a non-interesting bearing checking account. The council approved the sponsorship. The maximum the fire department can receive is $500,000. Shewey said the bid for the building was under that amount. The fire department plans to add bays, a community meeting place, training area and rescue squad area.

Chase Goff will be paid for two hours of mowing and weed eating at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Discussion was held on the city’s burn pile. It was suggested to build a berm around an area north of the current pile. No action was taken and the item will be put on the September agenda.