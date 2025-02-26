At the February 13 Skidmore City Council meeting, the council voted to seek the CBDG grants again for a new fire station and the demolition of derelict Skidmore properties.

Skidmore is sponsoring the fire department for the new fire station. The demolition grant will be $500 to apply through Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (RCOG). Jerri Dearmont of RCOG will get back with the city after March 11 to work on ways the city can score higher for approval.

Kenny Shewey, who appeared at the council meeting on behalf of the fire department, asked why the roundhouse was closed. He added that if the roundhouse can’t be used, the fire district’s insurance premiums would increase.

Chief Operator Mike Reasoner reported the roundhouse water flow and pricing needs adjustment to meet the $5.50 per 1000 gallons cost. The roundhouse needs repairs to remain open. It was approved to add 75¢ for 155 gallons for the round house. Shewey asked how much it would cost to make the repairs to the roundhouse. Reasoner is unsure but will get an estimate before the fire department’s next meeting.

Shewey said the fire department used 1,100 gallons for a fire and reported it to Public Rural Water District Number 1.

Mayor Teresa Carter said the city would be able to use the remaining $167,000 from the 2010 bond and the $1 million from the 2018 bond issues to help finance the sewer project. Her planned meeting with a grant writer was postponed because of the weather.

City Clerk Sadie McHugh, Carter, Reasoner, Alderman Steve Day and Mary West-Calcagno of Missouri Rural Water Association attended a virtual meeting with DNR and McClure Engineering that focused on blending as part of facility improvements and possibly changing the out-fall location. McClure also included in its monthly report there will be communication with treatment technology vendors and the assembly of an inflow/infiltration plan for review with DNR. Additionally, DNR assistance discussions involved coordinating regulatory schedules with funding availability through agencies.

Discussion was again made on whether Skidmore needed a baseball field contract with the Nodaway-Holt School District. Day said the council needed to have a discussion with the school.

McHugh reported the city would receive 0.01 percent interest on the governmental investment account with US Bank, Maryville. She was asked to look at the Farmers State Bank in Maitland.

Repairs at the ballfield/concession stand from the October 2024 storm will have to be bid and the city will ask the insurance company if it has to be a licensed professional that does the work to receive the recoverable depreciation.

Carter informed everyone the water rates need to be increased in the near future due to the sewer updates and Maryville putting in a new water plant. West-Calcagno is working on the water/sewer rate study and will be reporting to the council soon.

The city received the Lead Service Line Replacement Plan prepared by Byrne & Jones which was funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Financial Assistance Center. It presented the city with the list of lead lines that need to be replaced and 57 data points that still need identified. It stated the goal rate was to replace two service lines per quarter. This will either be paid for by utilizing grant funding or by local funding. Since Skidmore is a disadvantaged community, three grant opportunities are available: LSL Inventory Project, LSL Replacement Plan and LSL Replacement Project. It was decided to submit Option #1 is to utilize grant two funding instead of local funding for the LSLI plan. The aldermen plan to move money around in the contract to deduct the visual inspection line item and add it to excavation and change order the difference now for the remaining work for the LSLI.

Porter Trash Service contract was submitted and is to be renewed in April. The city decided to put the trash contract out for bid.

Reasoner’s maintenance report included:

• The exterior of the water tower is in good condition, but the interior has rust spots that need spot sandblasting. The contract is due for renewal, and work will be performed this year.

• Reasoner wants to attend the Water Operator Workshop on March 12 and an online briefing on February 27.

• Rapid Radicals Tech contacted him. The company uses ozone for wastewater disinfection, though it may not be cost-effective for Skidmore. He reported this to McClure, the engineering firm undertaking the Skidmore sewer project.

• The Mini X had issues during a water main break and requires servicing. The city’s tractor was serviced on February 10. A water leak on Chestnut resulted in an estimated 8,000 gallons of water loss.

• Sewer main backups caused by roots have been addressed.

• City inventory lacks certain items, and he presented recommendations for purchasing new equipment. The aldermen allotted $1,500 for the purchase of inventory and a pump.

Discussion was held on the need for a fireworks ordinance. In the past the fireworks ordinance was abolished and infractions fell under the Disturbing the Peace Ordinance so that the sheriff would come. The council decided that a fireworks ordinance is not needed and would continue under the Disturbing the Peace Ordinance.

McHugh asked the council to schedule spring cleanup days now so the city could get two dumpsters instead of one. It has been scheduled for April 4 to 6.

Brandon Fetterer, resident, stated he was having several issues with Verizon cell service. He had talked to customer service. He asked if the city could look into putting a repeater on the water tower and he gave information on how the city could accomplish this. The council stated they would look into it but didn’t know if it would be possible. James Duncan, resident, also stated AT&T service was having issues in Skidmore.