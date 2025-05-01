At the April 10 Skidmore City Council meeting, Newton Hall was filled with residents who were dissatisfied with the new rule on cemetery decorations.

In December, the council passed a statute on the removal of decorations at the three city cemeteries. It basically says no decorations can be left on longer than seven days. Chief Maintenance Operator Mike Reasoner has cleaned up the gravestones before starting spring mowing. The decorations are behind city hall and could be picked up after the meeting by the owners.

The public general consensus was:

• Didn’t agree with how it was done. Even though the council had discussed the cemetery for several months before the vote, residents didn’t feel like they had been notified of the changes. Discussion was held on where things were posted, including meeting agendas at city hall, Newton Hall and the post office. Information is also posted on the city’s Facebook page and website.

• Cemetery plots belong to people who buy them.

Emily Horn said the decorations shouldn’t have been removed and that according to state statute it is grave desecration.

Alderman Dennis Gladman who has volunteered his time to mow at the cemeteries, listed off the things that bother him. These include grass thrown on the headstones; solar lights that no longer work and crumble when picked up; fruit jars laying about; full beer bottles placed on the headstones; and a toilet stool left at the Masonic Cemetery.

“Everyone says they want to take care of their cemetery plots, but then they stop,” he said. “We have to hire it done.”

Mayor Teresa Carter said, “there is no program for perpetual care for the cemeteries. Donations are only about $150 at Memorial Day.”

United Fiber representative Joe Hageman was doing community outreach for the company. He spoke briefly on the services offered by United Fiber.

Tammy Gibson offered to work with the city council on writing grants. She does this for a living and said she had a 75 percent approval rating on the grants she has submitted. She will write the first one for free and asked the city to prioritize what it wants to work on first.

Nodaway-Holt submitted a check for $500 for the use of Wildcat City Park. It has also offered to mow the ball field and the football practice area.

The city raised enough money to match the $15,000 grant from the Gladys Rickard Trust for playground equipment. It was decided to have the Skidmore Community Betterment select the location of the playground equipment.

The council approved the $275,000 10-year contract with Pittsburg Tank and Tower. They approved the contract for two-years.

Three of the baseball field lights need to be replaced. The council will price LED lights.

Kim Fetterer has started Skidmore Second Saturdays with the second event being from 8 am to noon, Saturday, May 10 at Newton Hall. Tables are $10 and outside spots are $5.

Shingles and felt wrap were approved to be purchased for repair of the snack shack at Wildcat Park.

Raymond Thacker was hired on a trial basis to do the weedeating at $15 per hour.

The Ordinance No. 25 Lead Ban was read two times and then approved. There were no updates on the lead line service.

The Heart of America Tractor Cruise will use Wildcat Park at approximately 2 pm, Saturday, June 28. Organizer Marty From made the request.

Changes in the Porter Trash Service contract were discussed. It is a three-year contract and will start Thursday, May 1. The company will not pick up construction waste in the regular pick up. Large items will be charged $5 per item. Stickers can be purchased at city hall. Annual city cleanups are $150 per container plus disposal fee. The recycle dumpster will be charged $75 each time it is emptied. City Clerk Sadie McHugh said it was emptied three times in 2024. Each residential stop will be $20 per month, with a $1 increase each year.

McHugh brought up the need for a new office printer. It was accepted.

The CDBG demo grant was tabled until the May meeting.

The McClure sewer report, “In March, the contract administration team completed the monthly invoice and progress report. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MoDNR) confirmed acceptance of a facility plan before an anti-degradation report, with the facility report expected by the end of April. MoDNR data for 2023 and 2024 was received, updating the expected flows and loads to the wastewater facility. Additionally, MoDNR concurred with blending as part of the facility upgrade.”

It was approved to buy six sewer lid liners and two new manhole lids with rings. Reasoner will have the company measure for the replacement lids, rings and liners.

Dennis James was approved to rewire the roundhouse for $887 and the meter box at the wastewater plant for $2,000.