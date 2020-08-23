At the August 13 Skidmore City Council meeting, Mayor Sandy Wright said 42 letters on nuisance code violations had been mailed to residents since the July meeting.

Of those violations, 27 have made plans to abate the problem and nine have been corrected. City Attorney Miles Figg said the response has been good. It is a positive situation when people acknowledge the nuisance and abate it.

Figg also said Attorney David Baird, Maryville, will act as prosecutor for the city when the cases are heard by Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice at the county law day.

Alderman Rana Killingsworth said people are working to make Skidmore a better town.

On the junkyard permits, three packets have been submitted, one fee on another junkyard has been paid, but the resident has several more to pay and one person need help in completing the application.

Skidmore Resident Rick Stanton took 5,000 pounds of tires to Maryville for recycling, August 13. The council discussed making the tire collection a yearly project. If all goes as planned, it will be held in April in conjunction with the spring clean-up.

Curfew 2020 ordinance was read twice and passed into law. This states children under 17 can’t be out on public grounds or streets after 11 pm in the City of Skidmore without a parent or guardian. It also prohibits people operating or permitting the operation of any tools or equipment used in a commercial enterprise, construction, drilling or demolition work between the hours of 11 pm and 6 am.

Concern was expressed by Resident Lou White about children playing and driving motorized vehicles in the street. City Clerk Meagan Morrow was instructed to buy two more “children playing” signs to be put up. Discussion was held on how to slow down traffic, including large gravel trucks which speed through town.

The city is going to invite Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong to the October city council meeting to address enforcement of ordinances, along with county and state statutes and laws.

An ordinance, #2020Willow-Closure, was approved. The city will vacate the south part of South Willow Street between East Oak Street and the underdeveloped portion of East Cherry Street. The city retains easement rights. The property surrounding the area is owned by Wallace McGinnis who can claim the right to the vacated part.

An ordinance, #2020AlleyClosure, was approved to vacate the entire alley between East Washington Street and East High Street in the Downing Place Addition. Thomas and Brenda Kirchhamer can legally claim the alley to add to their property. The city retains easement rights.

Ordinance #2017 Wells was not signed when it was passed in May 2017. Discussion was held on the ordinance which transfers the ownership of two abandoned water wells from the City of Skidmore to the owners of the property. More information is needed so no action was taken.

Cheryl Huston discussed progress on the Skidmore Depot Museum. A T-shirt has been designed by Russ Wetzel and will be printed at The Student Body, Maryville. The design has the name of the museum, a photo of the museum and the tagline, “Where the Past is Present.”

Wright said the city and Skidmore Community Betterment has received $10,000 in grants from the Taylor Grant, $5,000 for the museum and $5,000 for the ball park and $5,000 from the Messick Trust for the museum. Jamie Price, Ravenwood, bid $10,400 on museum repairs and is doing the work.

At the closed meeting held on July 9, Morrow’s work performance was discussed. The council then offered her a pay increase to $12 per hour, which she accepted.