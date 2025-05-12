The Skidmore City Council met April 22 to swear in the city aldermen and consider reapplying for the CBDG grant.

The recently elected aldermen were sworn in, with Dennis Gladman and Thomas Wilmes returning to serve two-year terms. New alderman James Duncan will serve a one-year term.

Gladman will continue as the mayor pro tem.

Discussion was held on the CBDG grant to pay for the demolition of dilapidated houses. It will cost the city $500 to reapply for the grant. If the city receives the grant, there will need to be an environmental impact study which will cost Skidmore $5,000. The aldermen voted to proceed with Gladman abstaining.