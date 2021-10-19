At the Skidmore City Council meeting, October 7, Mayor Robert Manning read a statement detailing residents’ behaviors at meetings.

“The City of Skidmore will conduct regular city council meetings with the understanding that citizens do not have the right to interrupt a meeting. Sunshine Law only provides the privilege of attending meetings. There is no right to speak or disrupt the business of the board. Any citizen that continually interrupts may be asked to leave and if he/she continues they may be forced to leave by law enforcement.

“When speaking, all comments should be directed to the mayor and board of aldermen in a civil manner. Comments should avoid attacking individuals or their motives. Comments are limited to three minutes unless the mayor or board of aldermen grant additional time.”

Nodaway County Deputy Sheriff Austin Hann attended the meeting at the request of the city council.

Manning notified attendees of earlier council actions including the hiring of Laura Stark, the acceptance of Manning and Alderman Jeanise Schwebach’s moves outside of Skidmore city limits; and the passage of Ordinance #SCC Alley-2021 which makes the public alley by the First Christian Church a private drive.

The audit undertaken for the Missouri Department of Revenue for the sewer funding was expected to be completed October 8.

A Sunshine Law training, free of charge, will be held at 5:30 pm, Thursday, December 2 at Newton Hall, Skidmore. The public is invited.

Alderman Marvin Sumy said three people are needed to flush the hydrants. The council wants the task completed before Halloween, October 31.

A list of jobs to be completed by Dustin Strueby on the sewer system include bio-solids land application, winterization of concession stands and the museum, tubes and install sampling stations.

City Attorney Miles Figg attended by Zoom. He reported the Rick Stanton appeal was proceeding. He commented on Stanton’s cleanup of the property north of city hall. He and the council need to resolve how citations are written based on the nuisance ordinance. In closed session, Figg will be putting together his December action in response to the appeal.

Alderman Jill Wieland said the city parks need cleanup for winter. She thought the Nodaway Valley Thunder Homecoming bonfire held at the Skidmore City Park had gone well. She thinks the athletic co-op will bring more use to the park.

Alderman Teresa Carter reported grants from Dugdale and Rickard trusts have been applied for. The museum is also applying for grants.

The museum committee requested the bush under the museum sign be removed, roots and all. Two of the members spent eight hours glazing windows. The group is planning a Freedom Fest and Festival display.

During the public comments section, a resident, Brandon Fetterer, reported vandalism in the Skidmore Post Office lobby. Brochures and the zip code book had been ripped. Hann requested Fetterer make a police report in case the vandalism escalates. After the meeting, Fetterer completed the police report.