At the beginning of the June 1 Skidmore City Council meeting, Mayor Jill Wieland resigned saying she had “too much on my plate.” The council also met on June 5 to finish items needed by the city.

Wieland then exited the June 1 meeting, leaving Mayor Pro Tem Teresa Carter in charge. There were several items on the agenda which required Wieland’s signature as mayor. One item was the agreement with McClure Engineering Company and the City of Skidmore retaining “the services of an engineer to prepare a preliminary engineering report/facility plan to assess the current conditions of the facility and to make recommendations.” This report was to be submitted to the Missouri Department of Revenue by June 7. A resolution had been passed by the city at an earlier meeting making Wieland the signer.

The other document was the sales agreement for two lots which are being sold to the Skidmore Fire Department.

Both items were tabled and a meeting was scheduled for June 5 to appoint a new mayor, a new alderman, a new mayor pro tem and create a resolution giving the mayor the right to sign documents for the sewer project.

Maintenance Supervisor Cassie Partridge has tendered her resignation with June 5 as her last day. The city is advertising for the position.

The council approved the Odessa’s SMI-CO Contracting Group’s $18,487 bid for the sewer pipe crossing Skidmore Creek. Alderman Kim Fetterer stated the excluded items of taxes, bonds, permits, bypass pumping, rip rap and other items not listed in the proposal wouldn’t add up to the other company’s bid of $27,500.

The council approved the hiring of Sadie McHugh at $12 per hour as the new city clerk.

Fetterer read an apology letter.

A new entrance ramp has been installed at the Skidmore Depot Museum. Carter will bid out concrete from the ramp to the parking lot. The bathroom is not working. It needs the floor torn out and the pipes replaced. Companies bids will be sought to do this work.

Cooper Morrow was hired at $10 per hour to do the weedeating.

In 2022, Skidmore brought in $200 for the cemeteries and spent $3,358. Discussion continued. Resident Teresa Mier offered to volunteer to mow Smith Cemetery. She is also looking into seeing if the Masonic Lodge will do a fundraiser to help with the Masonic Cemetery.

Apparently, large trucks are not obeying the speed limit when driving along Highway 113 in Skidmore. MoDOT will be contacted to see if rumble strips can be put in. Skidmore leaders can’t put signs up on the route.

Aldermen are invited to do new elected officials training via Zoom from 8 am to 5 pm, June 8 and 9. New Alderman Steve Day will miss.

At the June 5 meeting, Dennis Gladman was sworn in to the vacant alderman seat for the remainder of the term. Teresa Carter was appointed as the new mayor. Kim Fetterer was appointed mayor pro tem.

The banking signatures were updated to reflect the current council and inactive members were removed.

The DNR resolution was passed assigning Carter as the signer for the city on all paperwork for the sewer project. The McClure contracts were signed so they can be submitted to the state by the deadline.

The deed approving the sale of two lots to Monroe Township was signed by Carter. The city has the first choice to buy back the property if it becomes available.