At the December 9 Skidmore City Council meeting, Mayor Jill Wieland announced the new hours for city hall which start in January.

City Hall will be open 8 am to noon and 2 to 4 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays; 8 to 11 am and 1 to 4 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 8 am to noon and 1 to 3 pm, Fridays. Tuesdays and Thursdays are subject to be closed. Appointments can be made over the lunch hour or after 4 pm for residents who are unable to handle business during city hall’s hours.

The Skidmore Depot Museum committee expressed their dismay at the letter they received from City Attorney Miles Figg about returning the keys to the city. Skidmore officials have been trying to determine who has keys to the properties owned by the city.

After the discussion, the council decided to install numbered keypads on all the properties. Codes can be changed as needed and will only be given to people who need access.

Wieland and other members of the council repeated several times that everyone needs to work together as a community. It was suggested the museum volunteers meet quarterly for reports to the council. City Clerk Meagan Morrow said she would provide accounting of the income and expenses of the museum to the volunteers as requested, monthly at council meetings, if desired.

The decision was made to postpone the repair of the water tank until spring and have Dennis Strueby look at it to determine whether or not it was worth repairing. Kenny Shewey had requested the tank be filled as it was easier and faster to fill the fire department tanker from it.

The water meters and the use of the American Rescue Plan Act funds was tabled until March. Alderman Teresa Carter said a survey of Skidmore residents is needed to determine infrastructure improvements.

On the Skidmore Food Pantry update, the city is trying to partner with the Skidmore Christian Church to bring the pantry back to Skidmore. Second Harvest Community Food Bank needs the 501c3 paperwork from the city. Morrow has found the number but not the paperwork. Figg said he could help the city with the paperwork.

Brandon Fetterer, Skidmore Post Office clerk, gave the council and gathered residents information about residential mailboxes. The post office does not own the mailboxes and is not responsible for the upkeep. If a resident’s box is in a cluster of mailboxes, all of the residents need to work together to repair the cluster. Numbers must be on each box and no advertising on the box. Fifteen feet must be maintained to the approach and departure from each box. The carrier will not leave the vehicle to put mail in the box. If a resident is not receiving mail, call the Maryville Post Office at 660.582.2751.

The council approved the selling of the “honey wagon” because the city is no longer using it.

Discussion was held on buying a shredder costing between $6,400 to $6,700 for the city’s mower. It would be used to mow overgrown properties. Alderman Marvin Sumy raised the question on whether the city needed to tie up funds on a piece of equipment which might only be used once a year. It was decided the city would either rent the equipment or hire a local farmer to mow the properties.

The city is signing a contract with Hart’s Pest Control to spray all city properties four times a year at $250 a trip.

The city is going to plan a Christmas lighting event for 2022.

Skidmore received a $5,225 grant from the Gladys Rickard Trust for specific depot museum repairs. Morrow will contact those who submitted bids on museum repairs to resubmit bids on just the items covered by the grant.

The city passed Ordinance #2021 – Sunshine Law Policy.

Skidmore will need to reprint tickets to update the ORI number on the tickets for ordinance violations.

The council wants Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, to give a bid for chipping and sealing all of the Skidmore streets.