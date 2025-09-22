The Skidmore City Council met September 11 and had guest speakers discuss infrastructure state requirements.

Valerie Main with the Missouri Rural Water Association discussed the need for Skidmore to raise the water and sewer rates.

She is recommending a $54.75 water base rate with a $12.75 cost per 1,000 gallons of water. This is enough to keep Skidmore from losing money on the water sales. The sewer base rate is recommended at $48 minimum with $8 per 1,000 gallons additional.

City Maintenance Operator Mike Reasoner looked into the city buying a meter and monitor which would be put in the main line above the city sewer plant. It would cost $16,000. To have someone run the test once would cost $7,500. Reasoner would need training on operating the meter. The subject will be taken up at the October meeting.

Kerri Peters and Dave Akins, DNR, discussed Skidmore’s Emergency Response Plan (ERP) and funding possibilities. The ERP is required by the Missouri Department of National Resources.

The first, second readings and approval action was made for ordinance #General Provisions of Utilities -2025. The first and second readings along with approval were made on ordinance #2025-WTS “An ordinance to control weeds, trees and shrubs.”

Kenney D Hales, CPA, PC conducted an audit of financial statements performed in accordance with government auditing standards for Skidmore. He made the statement, “Accordingly, I do not express an opinion on the effectiveness of the City of Skidmore, Missouri’s internal control.”

Mayor Teresa Carter said the city couldn’t exclude anything on the Clodfelter Insurance policy. However, she and the aldermen went through the list of insured items and realized several were no longer in the city’s possession. She will contact the insurance company about deleting the items. The council approved the policy payment because it is due September 25.

The door on the concession stand bathroom keeps locking. Reasoner will look into cost of replacing.

The September bills were all approved to be paid with the exception of the Nodaway County Abstract bill for $700 for lien and title search. This is for the demolition grant. There was not a quorum present until Alderman James Duncan came. The payment was then reconsidered and approved with Alderman Dennis Gladman abstaining.

General discussion was held with residents in attendance. There is no minimum size of housing in Skidmore but it must be hooked into sewer and water. If residents have a well on their property, it can be used for watering, etc. but it can’t be hooked into the house. Discussion was also held on what couldn’t be dumped into the trash receptacles during the city cleanup held September 12-16. No construction materials, oil, paint and tires are allowed. Gladman was going to monitor the receptacles and mash them down to allow more trash.