At the October 9 Skidmore City Council meeting, ordinances for water and sewer were considered.

City Clerk Sadie McHugh has reworked the ordinances so that it will not need to be approved each year. Instead a section was inserted on the annual review of water or sewer rates. The water ordinance was approved and the sewer ordinance was tabled. However, the water rates were not approved.

The new water rate section states: “On an annual basis in May, water rates will be evaluated and approved in June. The city clerk will provide:

• Total revenues for the current budget year to date per utility.

• Total expenditures for the current budget year to date per utility.

• Statement of funds for the water and sewer maintenance fee.

• Statement for repairs and maintenance of the water utility.

“The council will analyze the adequacy of the water rates to meet the spending for the next budget year. The council will decide if and what percentage of increase for the water rate for the coming fiscal year. Increase of the water rate will be approved at the June meeting,” noted the amendment.

Other changes included referring to sections of Ordinance No. General Provisions of Utilities-2025 instead of reiterating in the passages.

The section on damages by consumer was simplified to read “Consumers shall be held responsible for damage to meters, fixtures and equipment left by the city in their care, when such damage is caused directly or indirectly by the consumer.”

The water rates to be considered at the November meeting raise the base rate from $44 for the first 1,000 gallons to $54.75 and additional amount from $10 per each 1,000 gallons to $12.75.

The sewer rates will raise from $35 to $48 and from $5 per each additional 1,000 gallons to $8.

Nick Sowards with PeopleService spoke to the council. He has been working with Mike Reasoner to get the proper reporting to the Department of Natural Resourses (DNR). Skidmore is currently out of required operating specifications with the old sewer plant. He notified the city that he had recently submitted the CCR report to DNR on their behalf. He recommended White Cloud and Midwest for testing, as it is now being done in-house.

At the September 25 council meeting, it was discussed applying for a communities unlimited loan. It was for $200,000 payable at $24,000 per year for 10 years at a four percent interest rate. Mayor Teresa Carter spoke with Mary West Calcagno of Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA) regarding the sewer project funding with USDA, DNR and CDBG. Although the council had agreed upon obtaining a loan for the sewer plant last month, the council decided to wait until more funding becomes available through MRWA, per Calcagno, which should be available January 2026.

The council also agreed to pay Coldfelter Insurance $2,186.20 at that meeting.

In Mike Reasoner’s maintenance report, he is currently working with Zenner to repair 21 meters which are not working correctly, 14 have been repaired, seven have not. The city received another DNR warning letter about effluent levels. Reasoner updated DNR on the continuing McClure update and progress. He is requesting obtaining a flow meter to measure infiltration and inflow. He presented a quote from McCrometer, Inc., Hemet, CA, which had items Reasoner feels are not needed. No motions were made.

The door at Newton Hall needs to be replaced. The council approved the Sutherlands traditional white 32-inch door similar to what is currently at Newton Hall for $169. There are six lights that need to be repaired at the baseball field. The Newton room addition is sinking to the west putting cracks in the wall.

The October 11 Second Saturday at Newton Hall was canceled due to a lack of vendors. Carter is hoping the November 8 will help bring the holidays to Skidmore Second Saturdays. She is hoping for more vendors to bring Christmas crafts to the area.

The next city council meeting will be at 6 pm, Thursday, November 13 at Newton Hall.