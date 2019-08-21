The Skidmore City Council meeting was held on August 15 to set the tax rate for the upcoming year.

The council set the rate at the maximum allowable of $1 per $100 valuation for the general funds and $1 per $100 valuation for the city’s streets and roads. The city is estimating income of $36,932 from assessed valuation of $1,846,606. The assessed valuation is down $6,363 from the previous year.

In other business, Alderman Sandy Wright again requested an advanced copy of the financial reports be made available to aldermen before the meeting. She feels things may be overlooked by the council hurrying to approve the reports during the meetings.

Mayor Tracy Shewey requested a sewer rate increase be put on the September meeting agenda.

The weed eating bid from Robert Manning at $9 per hour was approved for the rest of the mowing season. Manning requested the monies earned be applied to his city water and sewer bill.

The council had questions on the contract renewal from PeopleService, Inc. The approval was tabled until the September meeting after corrections can be made to the contract.

The July financial statement was approved. Shewey wants Treasurer Doris Diggs and City Clerk Meagan Morrow to check with her about what accounts bills should be paid from. Several bills are split between different accounts.

Wright inquired about when her establishment’s liquor license was due.

The biannual financial report was approved. Shewey also wants Diggs to itemize miscellaneous income and expenses if over $50 on the financial report.

The 2019-20 annual budget, which runs from July 1 to June 30, was approved with estimated revenue of $221,061 and expenses of $220,992.