Sign up is underway for the 26th Annual Downtown Trick or Treat which will be held from 5 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 28.

Deadline to sign up is Friday, October 8 and is open to businesses, organizations, churches or individuals in the downtown area. To sign up to giveaway candy or treats to children in costumes, call Kathryn Rice at 660.582.1742, work phone number is 660.562.4747 or email kathsmagic@gmail.com.

A limited number of spots are available on the Nodaway Courthouse Square on a first come, first served basis, sign up is required.