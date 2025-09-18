Sign up is underway for the 30th Annual Downtown Trick or Treat which will be held from 5 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 30 in Maryville.

Deadline to sign up is Tuesday, September 30 and is open to businesses, organizations, churches or individuals in the downtown area. A limited number of spots are available on the Nodaway Courthouse Square with a first come, first served basis, sign up is required.

The City of Maryville has reserved the Pocket Park at Third and Main Streets for their activities.

To sign up to giveaway candy or treats to children in costumes, call Kathryn Rice at 660.582.1742, work phone number is 660.562.4747 or email kathsmagic@gmail.com.