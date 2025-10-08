Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, has scheduled several short-term ramp closures while a portion of Interstate 229 is resurfaced in St. Joseph.

The following ramps are scheduled to be closed Thursday, Oct. 9 and Tuesday, Oct. 14:

Northbound I-29 to northbound I-229.

Southbound I-229 to southbound I-29.

The following ramps are scheduled to be closed Friday, Oct. 10, Monday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday Oct. 15:

Southbound I-29 to northbound I-229.

Southbound I-229 to southbound I-229.

As a part of this resurfacing project, the ramps from I-229 to Buchanan County Route A, Missouri Route 752 and 22nd Street in St. Joseph will be closed temporarily as the paving operation moves through the intersection.

Traffic Impacts: The ramps will be closed temporarily during the paving operation. Motorists should use an alternate route.

Crews are scheduled to work Monday-Saturday during daylight hours. The resurfacing is scheduled to be completed by November 2025.