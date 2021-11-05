The Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Nodaway County Economic Development are kicking off the holiday season with a Uniquely Nodaway campaign to encourage local small business shopping and the opportunity to win big.

For seven weeks starting November 1, local businesses will be doing something special and unique to their business to give away chances to win including deals of the day and raffle tickets.

There are over $3,500 in gift cards to participating local businesses and drawings will happen every Monday. In addition, cash prize winners will be drawn on December 20 with one exclusive $500 Grand Chamber Prize, two $500 prizes from all tickets entered and one $1,000 Uniquely Nodaway Grand Prize winner.

Participating businesses include: Aflac – Heather Bennett Agency, Backyard Wine and Vine, Best Brands Plus, Black Pony, Blue Willow Boutique, Brighton Wellness Spa, Conception Abbey Gift Shop, Ferluknat Farm, Maryville Florists, Maryville License Bureau, Maryville Parks & Recreation, Minnie Lane, MTE Office Center, Nodaway News Leader, NorthwestCell, Northwest Audio Visual, Planet Sub, Rapid Elite, Sears Hometown Store, The Fields Paintball, The Forum/The Post, The Hangar The Kitchen & Bath Source, The Student Body and White Elm Mercantile.

Businesses can continue to sign up by reaching out to the Chamber.

Follow the Chamber and NCED on Facebook or maryvillechamber.com for weekly winners.