Shirley’s Realty is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors February Business of the Month.

Shirley’s has served sellers and buyers for over 50 years and is a successful and respected real estate agency. Located at 603 North Main in Maryville, Shirley’s can help if you are looking for a new home, relocating to the area, or selling property. Contact the office at 660.562.2562 or agents@shirleysrealty.com.

Owners Curt and Julie Tobin purchased the realty in 1996 from Julie’s mother, Shirley Phillips, who began the agency as a home based business in 1972. The Tobins have grown the business through two physical expansions and now employ more than 12 full time agents.

Shirley’s was nominated for ongoing support of the community and outstanding customer service as stated on its recent nomination. “They hosted a fantastic Christmas event for our community. My child loved visiting Santa and getting his photo taken. The live reindeer, KC Wolf, food trucks and giant movie screen were a hit as well. I am very thankful for them to host this event for our community! The atmosphere was wonderful and the employees were so kind as well. They made our Christmas extra cheerful this year,” and, “We used a real estate agent with Shirley’s Realty when we bought our home in the past, and would highly recommend their company to anyone looking to buy or sell a home. They go above and beyond in their field and our community is grateful to have them.”

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.