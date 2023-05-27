Shirley L. Johnson, 72, Mound City, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Community Hospital, Fairfax.

She was born June 16, 1950, in Fort Ord, CA, to Boyce and Maxine Brackett.

She was a homemaker and worked as a nurse’s aide in the Maryville area.

She married Wayne A. Johnson in 1985. He preceded her in death in 1991.

She attended the Skidmore Christian Church.

Mrs. Johnson’s body has been cremated. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, May 25 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.