Shirley Graves, 82, Pickering, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the University of Kansas Hospital.

Shirley was born on May 23, 1943, in Cheraw, SC to Samuel and Myrtle White Hewitt. She attended school in Cheraw throughout her youth and was a 1961 graduate of Myrtle Beach High School.

Shirley enjoyed family, especially her grandchildren, playing bridge, going on cruises and the beach. She worked for the United States Postal Service where she served as postmaster in Pickering, Craig and Sheridan until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Twana Graves, great-grandson, Kolton Brooke, brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Betty Hewitt, sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Junior Outaw, two sisters-in-law, Wavel Hewitt and Beverly Harbin, brother-in-law, Ronnie Harbin and great-niece, Vanessa Simmons.

She married Gary Graves on June 2, 1962, in Chesterfield, SC, He survives of the home. Additional survivors include their children, Lonny Graves, and Cindy (John) Hayes; sister, Susan (Oscar) Faulkenberry; grandchildren, Brandi (Ben) Brooke, Brennan Hayes, Blake (Cassie) Hayes; great-grandchildren, Kayden Brooke, Kayl Brooke, Taylor Brooke, Rhett Brooke, Payton Hayes, Bryson Hayes, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In accordance with Shirley’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens. No visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial to the Ronald McDonald House, 2502 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64108 or the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City, MO 64105.