By Dustin Henggeler

From the looks of the first half, the Maryville Spoofhounds boys basketball team was cruising to a Class 3 sectional win over St. Michael the Archangel Guardians. Up 17 points at the half, a complete comeback by the Guardians in the February 27 game handed the Hounds a 59-69 loss to end their season.

“They just came out with a lot of intensity and we, well, didn’t,” Maryville Coach Matt Stoecklein said of the second half.

In the first half, senior Eli Dowis led Maryville with 20 points including a dunk and four 3-pointers as Maryville led 19-10 after the first quarter and 41-24 at the half.

The second half was a different story.

Read the rest of Dustin’s story and see more photos in the 2/28 printed edition.