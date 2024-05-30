Sheila Ann Luke, 65, Maryville, died Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.

She was born May 8, 1959, in Maryville, to Richard “Dick” and Rose Mary Wilmes Luke. She graduated from Maryville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. She lived all her life in the area.

Ms. Luke had worked over 40 years at St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, and was currently working at the Clarinda Regional Hospital, Clarinda, IA.

She was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. She was a member of the Maryville Country Club and the Citizens State Bankster championship softball team.

Mrs. Luke’s body has been cremated. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Tuesday, June 4 at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.The family will receive friends at the Bram Funeral Home, from 5 to 7 pm, Monday, June 3.

Memorials are suggested to the Joyce Luke Memorial Fund at NWMSU, or the Maryville Elks Lodge #760 building fund.

