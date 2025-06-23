Sharon Rose Rowlett, 86, Maitland, died Thursday, June 12, 2025, at her home.

She was born to Harry and Hazel Ford Wilhite in Kansas City.

She married Karl E. Rowlett in 1958. He preceded her in death in March 2007.

Mrs. Rowlett was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Mrs. Rowlett’s body has been cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorials go to TriCity Friendship Center, Maitland.

