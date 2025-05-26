Sharon Kay Hilbert, 69, Maryville, died Thursday, May 15, 2025.

She was born June 27, 1955, to Eleanor Marie Daniels and James Ralph Daniels in Maryville. She spent her entire life in the community.

She was an administrative assistant at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, where she worked for 20 years.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, May 21 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.