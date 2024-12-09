On December 3, the St. Francis Foundation (SFF) hosted its annual Giving Tuesday Souper Bonanza event at A&G Restaurant in Maryville.

For every Souper Bonanza purchased this year, one-dollar was donated by the 27 sponsors to the St. Francis Foundation Cancer Care Patient Assistance Fund. Together, nearly $10,000 was raised for local cancer care patients.

One cancer care patient, Bob Westfall, Maryville, shared his story and why it is important to have compassionate care close to home.

“I’ve been seeing Rony Abou-Jawde, MD, (Dr. AJ) since 2010 when I received a colon cancer diagnosis and now again since 2020 when I was diagnosed with lung cancer,” says Westfall. “I can’t say enough good things about Dr. AJ, Lauren Short, APRN, and the entire nursing staff. They truly take a personal interest in you and create a bond that makes me know how much they truly care. Receiving community-based care is so convenient for me and my family. I’m grateful to have this care in Maryville.”