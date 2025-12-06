By Kathryn Rice

This Christmas season, the Nodaway News Leader is featuring local restaurants, with the owners sharing Christmas memories, tips and a recipe that can be made by readers at home.

These restaurants are some of the advertisers who have sponsored the NNL’s monthly church directory.

Our first article is from Megan Cordell, owner of Tuck Point in Ravenwood.

• “What I enjoy about Christmas is it brings the family together and also the joy of giving to others whether it be for family, friends or people in need. It’s a very special time of year and our little ones waking up on Christmas morning is my favorite part!”

• “My suggestions on handling large gatherings is to work together as a family and everyone brings a dish/drinks/dessert/etc. to add to the Christmas feast. That takes a huge load off of one person making it all! Also instead of spending so much money on getting gifts, a fun idea is to have everyone pitch in a small amount on little gifts to win playing fun games together.”

• “My favorite Christmas memory is when we got our first pet when I was younger! It was a little Westie puppy and we named her Shelby! I remember waking up on Christmas morning and I could hear her downstairs and I couldn’t believe it. My siblings and I were so happy!

“I also love every Christmas morning seeing the reactions of my children when they make their way down the stairs and seeing the glow of the Christmas tree with all the presents.”

• The holidays affect our restaurant different every year. We have hosted several Christmas parties and we also get a lot of people who come in during the Ravenwood Winter Festival!

“Tuck Point is the perfect place to hang out and watch the parade and grab some drinks and supper before/after it takes place! We usually do several specials on that night as well!”

• “We will definitely be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. I’m still deciding on our hours for the 26th and 27th of December. We will be closed New Year’s Day, still undecided for New Year’s Eve. We will keep everyone posted on our Facebook page once we decide!”

Recipe: Cranberry Salad

“One staple dish for Christmas is Cranberry Salad. Take a bag of frozen cranberries and grind them up. Then add a cup of sugar and a drained can of crushed pineapple. Mix all together then add a small container of Cool Whip, some marshmallows and chopped pecans. It’s delish!”