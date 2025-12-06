By Kathryn Rice
This Christmas season, the Nodaway News Leader is featuring local restaurants, with the owners sharing Christmas memories, tips and a recipe that can be made by readers at home.
These restaurants are some of the advertisers who have sponsored the NNL’s monthly church directory.
Our first article is from Megan Cordell, owner of Tuck Point in Ravenwood.
• “What I enjoy about Christmas is it brings the family together and also the joy of giving to others whether it be for family, friends or people in need. It’s a very special time of year and our little ones waking up on Christmas morning is my favorite part!”
• “My suggestions on handling large gatherings is to work together as a family and everyone brings a dish/drinks/dessert/etc. to add to the Christmas feast. That takes a huge load off of one person making it all! Also instead of spending so much money on getting gifts, a fun idea is to have everyone pitch in a small amount on little gifts to win playing fun games together.”
• “My favorite Christmas memory is when we got our first pet when I was younger! It was a little Westie puppy and we named her Shelby! I remember waking up on Christmas morning and I could hear her downstairs and I couldn’t believe it. My siblings and I were so happy!
“I also love every Christmas morning seeing the reactions of my children when they make their way down the stairs and seeing the glow of the Christmas tree with all the presents.”
• The holidays affect our restaurant different every year. We have hosted several Christmas parties and we also get a lot of people who come in during the Ravenwood Winter Festival!
“Tuck Point is the perfect place to hang out and watch the parade and grab some drinks and supper before/after it takes place! We usually do several specials on that night as well!”
• “We will definitely be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. I’m still deciding on our hours for the 26th and 27th of December. We will be closed New Year’s Day, still undecided for New Year’s Eve. We will keep everyone posted on our Facebook page once we decide!”
Recipe: Cranberry Salad
“One staple dish for Christmas is Cranberry Salad. Take a bag of frozen cranberries and grind them up. Then add a cup of sugar and a drained can of crushed pineapple. Mix all together then add a small container of Cool Whip, some marshmallows and chopped pecans. It’s delish!”
At the December 1 Hopkins City Council meeting, resident Roberta Boyd was sworn in as an alderman to complete the term until 2027 of Bryson Allen, who recently resigned.
The council approved paying a maximum of $650 or five hours of work to Allen to clean up the Hopkins intersections. Alderman Shadoe Miller reported Allen had said this was the best time to do the work.
The 2026 proposed budget was approved. Estimated income is $591,000 and estimated operating expenses are $494,000.
Discussion was held on “An Ordinance to Amend the Municipal Code of the City of Hopkins by deleting in its entirety ordinance no. 362 and enacting in lieu thereof Chapter 200: Animals.” Alderman Alan Thompson said the last ordinance didn’t have a section limiting the number of dogs to prevent puppy mills. The ordinance will be taken up at the January 2026 meeting.
There were six non-compliant letters sent. Of these, three had replied. Miller recommended giving the three property owners enough time to clean up their properties. The aldermen voted to have City Attorney Taryn Henry mail letters to the ones who had not responded.
Valarie Main with Missouri Rural Water Association spoke with the council by phone to explain the MRWA water, sewer and trash billing software. The software is available to communities with less than 1,000 connections. It costs the city $400 per year, which was considered an affordable billing software. After the call, the aldermen approved the purchase.
City Clerk Mary Smith gave the two aldermen who are coming up for re-election in 2026, paperwork to complete and return no earlier than December 9.
Maguire Iron sent a letter to the city for budgeting purposes on 2026 payments under the contract. This led to discussion to update the new aldermen about it.
One of the properties with delinquent water and sewer accounts has been sold. This will not allow the city to place a lien against the property.
